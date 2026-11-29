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Al-Ahli Saudi will return to training next Tuesday after Dutch coach Marino Pusic decided to give his players two days off following their 3-1 win over Al-Taawoun in Jeddah in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League.

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Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reports that two players didn't get the time off. Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez and left-back Zakaria Hawsawi carried on with their rehabilitation programmes under the medical staff's supervision as they work their way back to full team training.

Ibanez has missed Al-Ahli's last two matches, against Qatari side Al-Shamal and Al-Taawoun. He suffered a thigh muscle strain against Al-Nassr on Friday before last, in the Clasico postponed from the ninth round.

Hawsawi, meanwhile, sat on the bench for Monday's game against Al-Shamal in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite. Knee pain then kept him out of the squad for the Al-Taawoun match.

Al-Ahli are expected back on the training pitch at their Jeddah ground on Tuesday evening to start preparing for Al-Faisaly, whom they face next Friday in the 14th round of the league.

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Confidence is high. The team have rediscovered their winning touch in the Roshn Saudi League, beating Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun in back-to-back games by the same 3-1 scoreline.

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Those wins lifted them to 27 points and fourth place in the table, despite a stumble in Asia in between: a 3-2 defeat away to Al-Shamal of Qatar, in a competition they've won in each of the last two seasons.

Three Europeans in the running for sporting director role

Off the pitch, the management of the Al-Ahli club company have moved a step further in their search for a new sporting director. They've narrowed their options to three European candidates to take up the post during the current season.

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"Arriyadiyah" says the management are now studying all three profiles, weighing them against each other to find the best fit for the club's sporting project before making a final decision.

They want the matter settled as quickly as possible, but they won't rush it. The club are giving the evaluation the time it needs to make sure they pick the right person for the role.

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Earlier this month, on 16 November, "Arriyadiyah" revealed that the executive management had a list of 20 European candidates and had opened preliminary talks with several of them, though none had reached an advanced stage at that point.

Before that, on 22 October, the paper reported that the club's board were leading the search in coordination with the CEO, with help from external experts who specialise in recruiting sporting talent.

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The search follows Osama Hawsawi's resignation as acting sporting director on 27 September, just 24 days after he took over from Rui Pedro. He left over differences of opinion with the club's management on a number of issues and powers relating to the first team.

The Al-Ahli club company had announced Pedro's appointment as sporting director on 2 October 2025, after he arrived from Portuguese side Benfica. They ended his tenure last September, following defeats to Al-Kholood and Al-Hilal in the Roshn Saudi League.

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The management now look close to ending a run of constant change in the role. Fans are waiting to learn who the new man will be, and whether he can end the instability surrounding the post and help deliver the club's ambitions in the period ahead.