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Manchester City's dropped points continued in the Premier League as they failed to return to winning ways for the fifth match in a row. They had to settle for a thrilling draw against hosts Arsenal in a contest that kept everyone on the edge of their seats until the final whistle and piled further pressure on Italian coach Enzo Maresca.

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Arsenal and Manchester City drew 2-2 in their top-of-the-table clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening, in round 12 of the Premier League. Four goals, plenty of swings, but neither side could take all three points.

Arsenal's point strengthened their position at the top of the table. For Manchester City, it was another blow in the title race: their poor run now stretches to five consecutive matches without a win, recalling one of the club's worst spells in recent years.

Figures from statistics network Squawka highlight an unwanted record for Manchester City, who have gone five consecutive Premier League matches without a win for the first time since 2009 under Pep Guardiola.

It's a significant run. This is the first time Manchester City have gone five straight league matches without a win under Maresca, a coach used to leading the team into title races and breaking records.

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The rot set in with a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. A 1-0 loss to Brighton followed, then a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest. A 1-1 draw with Fulham came next, before Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

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City have dropped 11 points out of a possible 15 in those five matches, collecting just two points from two draws alongside three consecutive defeats.

Maresca now faces a tough job halting the decline and restoring balance quickly. Drop more points, and chasing Arsenal at the top of the table only gets harder.

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Arsenal stay top with a remarkable defensive record

Manchester City's struggles weren't the only striking numbers from the Emirates clash, as statistics network Opta highlighted a notable defensive feat by Arsenal involving penalties awarded against them at home.

Arsenal haven't conceded a single penalty in their last 53 Premier League home matches. That's the longest such run for the club at the Emirates Stadium in the competition.

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It speaks to the London side's solidity at home: 53 consecutive league matches without a penalty given against them.

The draw didn't bring Arsenal all three points, but they kept their place at the top of the table as they push for the Premier League title.

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Six-point gap ignites the title race

Arsenal move on to 29 points and stay top of the Premier League, while Manchester City sit second on 23.

The gap remains six points. City had the head-to-head meeting as a chance to close the distance on their London rivals, and they couldn't take it.

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Arsenal's lead looks relatively stable, while City are mired in a crisis of results, and the coming weeks look decisive in shaping the title race. Maresca must find quick solutions to end the poor run before the dropped points turn into a genuine crisis that threatens his team's ambitions.