Goals alone were not enough. For all his prolific scoring, Kylian Mbappé had to settle for second place in the 2026 Ballon d'Or behind England's Harry Kane, his dream slipping away despite an exceptional individual season for the Real Madrid star.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" dug into why the award keeps eluding him, arguing that the decisive factor has nothing to do with individual numbers alone. It comes down to the titles a player wins with his team, and how well he fits into the collective system.

Collective titles are the secret

"Marca" believes the last three Ballon d'Or winners, Rodri, Ousmane Dembélé and Harry Kane, all share one fundamental trait: silverware with their clubs, allied to the mentality of a player who puts the team first.

Mbappé produced striking scoring numbers. Yet Real Madrid simply did not deliver the collective success their French forward needed to strengthen his case.

The award may be individual, but as the newspaper points out, it increasingly reflects the collective spirit of the game. That was true of Luka Modrić and Karim Benzema in previous editions too, both crowned when the race was wide open.

Goals alone did not save Mbappé

Mbappé entered the running after topping the scoring charts in the Spanish league and claiming the Champions League top-scorer title, to go with his scoring brilliance at the World Cup.

None of it was enough, according to Marca, to overcome rivals who paired individual brilliance with collective success.

"Marca" cited the 2025 edition, when Mbappé finished seventh despite winning the Golden Boot, trailing players from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Liverpool. Those clubs, the newspaper felt, had delivered better seasons than Real Madrid and won important titles.

Kane, the 2026 winner, did not rely on goals alone either. He can build play and link with teammates, the paper noted, boosting his value within the collective system.

A dream not over at Real Madrid

Mbappé made no secret of his disappointment after losing out in London. There is still time, though, to keep chasing it in a Real Madrid shirt.

The newspaper recalled that the French star had finished fourth in 2018, fresh from winning the World Cup with France, behind Luka Modrić, Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann.

Another near miss came in 2020, when he scored 30 goals and provided 18 assists for Paris Saint-Germain, only for the award to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Marca" signed off with a verdict: the Ballon d'Or race is a marathon, and Mbappé still has time to reach his goal. He just needs to marry his individual numbers to collective achievements at Real Madrid, turning ambition into an actual crowning.







