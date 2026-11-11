Marc Cucurella: ‘They have it in for me. I can never play there again’

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Marc Cucurella has made provocative comments about Germany. The Real Madrid left-back believes Germans are taking out their anger over Euro 2024 on him.

At Euro 2024, Cucurella played at left-back for Spain. A quarter-final against hosts Germany followed.

Spain won 2-1, with Mikel Merino scoring the winner in the final minute of extra time.

After the match, Cucurella faced anger in Germany. A shot from Niclas Füllkrug struck the Real Madrid left-back squarely on the arm, but the officials ruled it was not a handball offence.

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Cucurella recently played in a friendly for Real Madrid against Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen. German supporters in attendance booed him throughout.

"They've got it in for me. They want to take their anger out on me. I could never play in the German league," Cucurella told Cadena SER.

Still, the 28-year-old defender is not intimidated by the German fans. "I just do my thing. I don't worry about it too much," concluded the former Chelsea and Brighton player.