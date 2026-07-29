Marc Cucurella surprises with a completely different hairstyle

Marc Cucurella has gone for a completely new look. After the World Cup he got, as promised, a tattoo of Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente's head, and now he has also ditched his trademark mop of curls.

"A small tattoo of the face of Luis de la Fuente," Cucurella promised before the World Cup final, if Spain won it. That is exactly what happened, because Spain became the new world champions thanks to a Ferran Torres goal in extra time.

Just over a week later, Cucurella proved he is a man of his word, with De la Fuente's head now tattooed on his upper arm. Lamine Yamal also made a promise: if Spain won the World Cup, he would let his beard and moustache grow for three weeks. The winger does not appear to have started that yet, however.

For Cucurella, the tattoo was not enough. The brand-new Real Madrid signing has now also gone for a fresh haircut. His trademark mop of curls has made way for long braids.

That stands out because the left-back had worn those striking curls throughout his career. Cucurella did that because of his autistic son, who could recognise him easily on the pitch that way.

"I have a son with autism. I would have wished that I had no money at all, as long as my son was healthy. I grow my hair long because he likes that, but also so that he can still recognise me if he loses sight of me on the pitch once", Cucurella explained.