'Yamal tried everything!' – Jose Mourinho singles out Marc Cucurella after brutal El Clasico battle

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Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella delivered a brilliant defensive performance to restrict Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal during El Clasico. Manager Jose Mourinho praised the Spaniard for holding his composure against one of world football's top talents.

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Cucurella wins individual battle on Camp Nou flank

Marc Cucurella produced a defensive masterclass at left-back to help Real Madrid secure a 2-1 El Clasico victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The Spaniard was selected ahead of Alvaro Carreras to handle Barcelona's dangerous winger Lamine Yamal.

Cucurella restricted Yamal's influence throughout the 90 minutes, denying the teenager time and space in dangerous areas.

His performance laid the foundation for Madrid's resilient defensive structure.

Mourinho lauds Cucurella's composure against clever Yamal

Speaking post-match, Jose Mourinho admitted that managing Yamal presented Cucurella with his toughest challenge yet. "The kid is very good and difficult because, besides being good, he's clever," Mourinho observed.

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"He tried everything to get Cucu a yellow card, but Cucu held his own very well."

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"It was a great team effort, but it's probably the toughest match Cucu has had, and he came out on top against a very good player," Mourinho added.

Rotation policy keeps Madrid full-backs sharp

Mourinho explained that squad rotation played a key role in keeping Cucurella fresh for the high-intensity fixture. "We have two top-level left-backs, which also allows me to manage playing time a bit," Mourinho noted.

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"Alvaro played the last match on Wednesday, which has allowed Cucu to be fresh and focused, thinking only about this game."

"Seeing them there, ten meters away from me, is when I truly understand the quality of the players," the coach concluded.

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Cucurella locks down starting contention

Cucurella's impressive display reinforces Real Madrid's defensive depth as they compete across multiple fronts.

Mourinho will continue to rotate his full-backs to maintain physical intensity.

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Real Madrid prepare for their upcoming trip to Santander next weekend.