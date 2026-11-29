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Manuel Neuer has admitted at a fan event that his career is almost certain to end after this season. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper nearly retired last year but chose to play on for another season. He also cut himself while slicing the cake at the event.

At 40, Neuer is nearing the end of his career. "Last season, I was already about 85 per cent retired," he says. "But because we have such a great team and the atmosphere at Säbener Straße has never been as good as it is now, including with the coaching staff and other staff, it's simply a pleasure."

"I expect my time here to come to an end this summer. I'm just trying to enjoy the time I have left. There's such a good vibe in the team right now, and that's also why I've always stayed loyal to the club all these years and enjoy playing with the players in the team."

Neuer also hints that he wants more privacy. Asked which team-mate he would swap places with for a day, he replies: "I'd rather choose a young, unknown player. A young player who isn't in the spotlight yet, because then you have a bit more privacy."

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"I think that's precisely the advantage of being a young player: being unknown and able to do what you want. It would only be for one day, though, because of course I know that if I go to a café, like this morning, I'm ready to pose for photos and sign autographs."

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"And that's completely normal, and of course we enjoy putting smiles on children's faces," says Neuer, who is out until the winter break with a foot injury. Jonas Urbig has therefore been in goal recently. Neuer has every confidence in his 23-year-old compatriot.

"I'm also thinking about the club and building something for the future together with Jonas, so that we're sure to have a top goalkeeper between the posts for the next ten years. Jonas is doing brilliantly. He's delivering top performances for our team, which of course gives me a great feeling too."

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"We enjoy coming to training every day and always try to raise the bar a little so we can keep pushing each other," says Neuer, who made his Bundesliga debut for Schalke 04 on 19 August 2006. He has played for Bayern since 2011.

At the fan event, Neuer was invited to cut a large cake. It did not go to plan. The 2014 world champion cut his thumb and needed it bandaged. He then had to sign a number of autographs with his injured thumb before the fan event ended.