Roberto Mancini faced the cameras for the first time since his shock return to the Italy job, and he came armed with apologies. He opened up on the mistake that has followed him around: walking out on the Azzurri for a Saudi payday.

Mancini issued a public apology at his first press conference on Wednesday, after being reappointed head coach of a national team mired in an unprecedented crisis. It comes just three years after his surprise resignation to take the Saudi Arabia job on a huge contract.

"I am very sorry, what happened was like losing my life partner, I made a grave mistake, I am sorry for everything that happened over the past three years, and I will do my utmost to restore the national team to its natural standing," said the 61-year-old.

Italy's crisis opens the door to his return

Fresh disaster paved the way for Mancini's comeback. The Azzurri failed for the third consecutive time to qualify for the World Cup, beaten in April's play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a result that cost federation president Gabriele Gravina and coach Gennaro Gattuso their jobs.

Mancini had led Italy to European glory at Euro 2021 before stunning everyone with his resignation in August 2023. He took charge of Saudi Arabia just two weeks later, a move many considered a betrayal.

Of that period he said: "That was entirely my mistake, there was a miscommunication with Gravina, but I take full responsibility."

The fourth choice and a bet on the future

According to Italian media, Mancini was the federation's fourth choice. Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola both declined the task, while Andrea Pirlo was ruled out over concerns relating to a sponsorship deal with a Russian betting company.

Belgium await in his first match back, a UEFA Nations League clash on 25 September at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. On the reception he expects from supporters, he said: "I realise that some will oppose me, I hope the team performs well enough for people to forgive me."

His new project leans on a young generation. Pio Esposito, Moise Kean and Nicolo Zaniolo lead the attack, Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Barella anchor midfield, and Riccardo Calafiori and Gianluigi Donnarumma cover defence and goal. The centre-back crisis rumbles on, with Alessandro Bastoni and Francesco Acerbi both struggling.

He added: "I don't think we are in a very bad position, we have many options among the forwards and wingers, and they are young players who can develop. I gave Kean his first appearance and I know him well, and I was also the first to call up Zaniolo before he had even played in Serie A."