Manchester United target: I expect a call from Barcelona

Europe's biggest clubs are scrambling to track Oliver Mansson. The 17-year-old IFK Gothenburg midfielder has lit up the Swedish league, and he's made no secret of his dream to one day play for Barcelona.

According to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, Manchester United, Roma, Freiburg, Leicester City and Watford all sent scouts to watch Mansson during Gothenburg's 1-1 draw with Djurgarden. Once again, the teenager underlined why he's rated among the brightest rising talents in Scandinavian football.

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Mansson told the Swedish newspaper: "It is very enjoyable to have these clubs here. If they come to watch me, it means I am doing things right, but I am focused on the present."

Plenty of clubs want him, yet the youngster doesn't hide where his heart lies. "For me, it has always been Barcelona," he said in a previous interview.

He also revealed the Catalan club is his family's favourite team. Asked with a grin whether he expected a call from Barcelona, Mansson replied: "Yes, exactly."

His potential looks considerable. Gothenburg's management reckon the club could land a record fee if he leaves.

Jesper Jansson, the sporting official at the Swedish club, believes any deal could top around 9 million euros, the fee Brighton paid for Malick Yalcouye in 2024. No official offers have arrived so far.

Top 60 talents

Recognition has come from beyond Sweden too. The Guardian named Mansson on their list of the top 60 young talents in the world born in 2009.

He can operate in defensive midfield or as a holding midfielder, and his game is built on tactical intelligence, sharp passing and a fine reading of play. Add the personality to shoulder responsibility at such a young age, and the appeal is obvious.

Gothenburg promoted Mansson to their first team in March 2026, and his contract runs until 2028.

For all the interest swirling around him, Barcelona are not yet among the clubs sending scouts, according to the reports in Sweden. Mansson's wish, though, could not be clearer. He wants a move to Catalonia down the line.