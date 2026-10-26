‘Manchester United must appoint Arne Slot’

Manchester United's problems keep mounting. The pundits on Voetbalpraat on ESPN doubt a simple change of manager would solve them, yet one Dutch manager has emerged as a surprise suggestion: Arne Slot.

Bournemouth swept Manchester United aside 0-3 on Sunday in particularly painful fashion. United have now gone eight matches without a win in all competitions.

"They pay far too much money for mediocre players," Kenneth Perez said. "They can no longer sign the real top players, but they really need to do things differently. Maybe they also need to start thinking in a completely different way."

Martijn Krabbendam had someone in mind. "Do you know who they should appoint? Arne Slot. Of course. If Slot can go there, they should sack Carrick immediately."

"The foundations at Manchester United are, of course, many times worse than those at Liverpool," warned Sjoerd Mossou, who described United as 'the worst-run club in the world'. "What's happening there to such a great club is actually tragic," Perez also said.

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Earlier this month, it emerged that Slot, who was sacked by Liverpool, had started working at UEFA. He has joined the European governing body's Technical Observer Group. The panel analyses top matches and tracks tactical developments, with its members focusing on the Champions League and the European Championship.

The UEFA role would not prevent Slot from accepting offers to manage a club again. "You can stop at any time; it's very non-committal," Frank de Boer, who has held the same role for some time, explained recently.