Manchester United hit major contract setback as captain Bruno Fernandes rejects improved second offer over salary and deal length

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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has turned down an improved second contract offer as negotiations over his future at Old Trafford hit a stumbling block. The 32-year-old midfielder remains unsatisfied with the proposed salary and deal length after also rejecting an initial offer over the summer.

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Portuguese skipper spurns fresh terms

According to The Athletic, Fernandes remains locked in discussions with the hierarchy after spurning their latest attempt to extend a contract that currently expires in June 2027. As things stand, the Portugal international would be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors from January. However, United want their talisman to stay and hold a 12-month extension option that would block any winter approaches if triggered.

Individual accolades contrast difficult campaign

The report states that the playmaker, who signed his previous renewal in 2024, is carefully weighing up his options after attracting strong interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in May 2025 alongside a €20 million (£17.1m/$23.2m) annual offer from Galatasaray in August. Although his deal included a €65m release clause for foreign clubs earlier this summer, the Red Devils refused to entertain a sale once that deadline passed.

Despite remaining viewed by most at Carrington as the squad's standout performer after winning the FWA Footballer of the Year in May and PFA Player of the Year in August following a Premier League-record 21 assists last term, his output has dipped this season. Aside from netting a hat-trick against Ipswich Town in his side's solitary league win of the campaign, the midfielder has struggled to replicate those heights.

Financial discipline creates renewal dilemma

Finding a compromise presents a delicate balancing act similar to Liverpool's handling of Mohamed Salah's renewal in early 2025. While the veteran knows his next agreement will be the final major payday of his career, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's regime is actively trying to trim the club's wage bill.

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On the pitch, the skipper has appeared frustrated during a turbulent season, notably citing the coaching staff's decision to sit off in a 4-1 Champions League loss at Como before clarifying he had not meant to inflame the situation. Although Michael Carrick dropped him for a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth, the pair cleared the air afterwards, and the midfielder marked the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former assistant on Instagram with a photo of them shaking hands, captioned: "Thanks for everything, boss."

Incoming manager admires creative talisman

Further talks between both camps are now expected as United prepare to unveil Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach. Notably, the Argentine tactician is a long-standing admirer of Fernandes having previously attempted to sign him for Tottenham Hotspur back in 2019. Working under a manager who coveted him earlier in his career could prove decisive as the club look to finalise fresh terms.