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Manchester United continue to struggle and fail to win for sixth game in a row

Leeds United vs Manchester United
Leeds United
Manchester United
Premier League

Manchester United failed to win again in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Away at Leeds United, they took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised and they had to settle for a 1-1 draw. 

For the opening half-hour, Leeds had the upper hand but created no clear-cut chances. Nico Elvedi came closest after 26 minutes with a header. At the other end, Mbeumo could have opened the scoring, but his header also lacked precision. 

The deadlock broke after 35 minutes. Following a good move down the right, Youri Tielemans sent the ball low across goal. Mbeumo got in front of James Justin and applied the final touch: 0-1. 

After the break, Leeds increased the pressure and soon got their reward. United failed to clear a corner properly, leaving the ball for Calvert-Lewin. The striker got the better of Mbeumo and fired home from close range to make it 1-1. 

Wild celebrations swept Elland Road as belief grew that Leeds could get more from the match. They couldn't press home their advantage, though. 

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With neither side daring to go all out, the second half turned sluggish. Bruno Fernandes sent a bobbling shot just wide, while Anton Stach fired wildly over for Leeds. Stach had a chance to win it in stoppage time, but his close-range effort was too sluggish. The match ended 1-1. 

The draw increases the pressure on Michael Carrick. His side are now unbeaten in six matches in all competitions, but they have beaten only Ipswich Town in the Premier League this season. United travel to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday.

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