Manchester United still have faith in Michael Carrick for now, according to highly reliable club correspondent Samuel Luckhurst. But they already have a potential replacement in mind if things don't improve.

After a disastrous start to the season, Manchester United sit 13th in the Premier League with six points from six matches.

Atlético Madrid comprehensively beat United in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. United did win their first match in the competition, though, beating FC Sabah 4-0.

With results falling short, the club have begun looking at their options. Fabian Hürzeler is reportedly highly regarded by the Manchester United hierarchy.

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The 33-year-old German currently manages Brighton & Hove Albion and has guided them to an impressive third place in the Premier League. They even beat champions Arsenal 3-0 before the international break.

Despite that interest, United do not appear likely to sack Carrick soon. His strong performances last season have earned him plenty of goodwill, while players and fans also feel the club didn't strengthen the squad enough last summer.