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Manchester City dropped more costly Premier League points on Saturday. Enzo Maresca's side could only draw 1-1 at home to Fulham, who looked on course for a shock win at the Etihad Stadium for much of the match. Rodrigo Muniz put the visitors ahead before Elliot Anderson levelled with a superb volley after the break. Erling Haaland also had a controversial goal disallowed in the first half.

City went into the match under pressure. They had lost their previous three league games and trailed leaders Arsenal by six points before facing Fulham. Maresca made three changes after the 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest, handing starts to Nico O'Reilly, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Phil Foden. Former Ajax defenders Calvin Bassey and Kenny Tete started for Fulham.

The home side tried to take control early on but ran into a well-organised Fulham defence. David Affengruber blocked O'Reilly's path to goal, while Haaland also saw an effort blocked. Fulham refused to sit back and regularly pushed forward.

That ambition brought a surprise opener in the 16th minute. Oscar Bobb, facing his former team-mates for Fulham that afternoon, set up Muniz after a fine move. The Brazilian striker fired high into the net from inside the penalty area: 0-1.

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City thought they had drawn level minutes later. Haaland beat Bernd Leno at the second attempt in the 25th minute after the goalkeeper failed to deal with his first effort. Referee Tom Bramall ruled that Haaland had knocked the ball out of Leno's hands and disallowed the goal. VAR upheld the decision, though Leno did not appear to have the ball firmly in his grasp.

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The decision frustrated City, who continued to struggle to put Fulham under pressure. Haaland had two more excellent chances but fired the first well over and sent the other wide. At the other end, Gianluigi Donnarumma intervened when Bobb pounced on sloppy defending. The crowd booed the City players off at half-time.

Maresca made no substitutions at the break, but his side emerged with more energy. Foden forced an important block from Affengruber as City began to pin Fulham back. They equalised in the 57th minute when Sander Berge cleared Foden's corner and Anderson volleyed the loose ball home: 1-1.

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It was Anderson's first league goal for Manchester City. The midfielder played with visible confidence and nearly scored again, but sent his effort wide of Leno's left-hand post. Haaland then set him up in a promising attack that also failed to produce a second goal.

Fulham refused to buckle under City's growing pressure. An excellent pass from Berge gave Muniz a chance to score his second, but Donnarumma saved low in the corner. Soon afterwards, the Italian goalkeeper made another fine save to deny former Ajax player Calvin Bassey.

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Maresca introduced Rayan Cherki, Josko Gvardiol and Allan, among others, late on in search of a winner, but City could not find one. The draw ended their run of seventeen consecutive Premier League victories over Fulham. Maresca's side avoided a fourth straight league defeat but have now lost second place to Brighton & Hove Albion.