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Erling Haaland's name is back at the forefront of the European transfer market after striking reports revealed that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is more convinced than ever that the Norwegian striker will be a Real Madrid player next season, a scenario that seemed impossible only a few months ago.

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Haaland's future is making headlines again because of the precarious position Manchester City find themselves in as they await the outcome of the investigation into their financial breaches. That uncertainty has opened the door for some of the club's biggest stars to leave without their new clubs paying a transfer fee. Real Madrid look among the best placed to benefit.

Nick Harris, the British investigative journalist, former correspondent for "The Times" and one of the closest observers of the Manchester City proceedings, says Florentino Pérez is extremely optimistic about signing Haaland.

Writing on his "X" account, Harris said: "Florentino Pérez is increasingly convinced that Erling Haaland will be a Real Madrid player next season, according to a source who recently had lunch with the president."

That claim carries weight because of where it comes from. Harris isn't simply repeating transfer gossip: he attributes Florentino's confidence to someone who reportedly met the Real Madrid president recently.

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He then added a detail that could prove decisive for the Norwegian and the rest of City's stars. Harris wrote: "In the meantime, the agents of several Manchester City players are looking into how they could leave for free if the club loses all of its appeals. That is, if the club loses them."

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Harris was explicit that everything hinges on the final outcome of the legal proceedings, and that agents have already started preparing possible exit routes.

The story has made waves in England. British magazine "FourFourTwo" examined in detail what a severe sanction could mean for Manchester City, particularly if it led to relegation or exclusion from major competitions.

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According to the magazine, representatives of several first-team players have started taking legal advice on whether their clients could terminate their contracts without compensation if the club exhausts every avenue of appeal without success.

It all comes down to whether there would be just cause to tear up those deals. A severe sporting sanction could significantly alter the terms some players signed up to. Any termination, though, would be assessed case by case and wouldn't be automatic.

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Harris has also canvassed a number of lawyers on how the legal proceedings might play out. Roughly a quarter of them, he explained, believe City could win the appeal or parts of it. Fewer think the club can win on the fundamental issues in the case.

Haaland's situation is particularly striking. His contract with Manchester City runs until 2034, so under normal circumstances signing him would cost an enormous sum. A severe sanction could change that picture entirely.

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Barcelona have also been linked with the striker, but Harris's latest reports point to real confidence on Florentino Pérez's part.

For now, the Norwegian remains publicly committed to Manchester City, and there's no confirmation he's negotiating an exit. Nor has Harris confirmed that Haaland is among the players whose agents are exploring the possibility of terminating their contracts.

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What's certain is that the coming days will bring plenty of developments, and City's legal fate could redraw the entire map of the European transfer market.