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Rodri Manchester City 2025-26Getty
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Manchester City announce Rodri to undergo back surgery

Rodri
Manchester City
Real Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Premier League
Spain
England

The duration of the absence is unclear.

Manchester City confirmed on Tuesday that Rodri underwent a successful minor operation on his back.

The midfielder had been struggling with some discomfort for a while, City said in a statement on their official website. Surgery has now addressed the problem, and he will begin a short period of rehabilitation.

City promised further updates on Rodri's recovery via the official website, but stopped short of putting a timeframe on how long the Spain star will be sidelined.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with the 28-year-old during the ongoing summer transfer window.

His contract at the Etihad expires next summer. That means Rodri would be free to agree a move with any club from next January.

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