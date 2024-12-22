+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Old Trafford
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a Carabao Cup exit, Manchester United will convene in the Premier League as they play hosts to an in-form Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim's side suffered a 4-3 cup game loss at Tottenham on Thursday, while the Cherries will seek to extend their unbeaten run to five games after the 1-1 draw with West Ham on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)NA
United States (U.S.)Peacock Premium
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Mix
IndiaNA
Republic of IrelandNA
SpainMovistar+, DAZN
ItalySKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth will be played at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Probable lineups

Manchester UnitedHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBOU
24
A. Onana
16
A. Diallo
3
N. Mazraoui
4
M. de Ligt
5
H. Maguire
12
T. Malacia
18
Casemiro
8
B. Fernandes
17
A. Garnacho
37
K. Mainoo
11
J. Zirkzee
13
K. Arrizabalaga
27
I. Zabarnyi
15
A. Smith
3
M. Kerkez
2
D. Huijsen
12
T. Adams
24
A. Semenyo
4
L. Cook
19
J. Kluivert
10
R. Christie
9
Evanilson

4-2-3-1

BOUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ruben Amorim

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Andoni Iraola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester United team news

While Marcus Rashford's involvement remains up in the air, Victor Lindelof is a doubt after picking up a knock in the Spurs defeat.

Matthijs de Light is also doubtful due to illness, whereas Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are sure to miss out with calf and leg injuries, respectively.

Bournemouth team news

The visitors' boss Andoni Iraola will remain without Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott, Julian Araujo, Marcos Senesi and Marcus Tavernier through injuries.

In attack, Enes Unal might have earned himself a spot in the XI ahead of Evanilson.

Form

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MUN

Last 5 matches

BOU

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

11

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

