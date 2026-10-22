Man Utd players handed SURPRISE day off after their humiliating Champions League defeat

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Manchester United players were granted a pre-arranged day off on Thursday following their humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como. Manager Michael Carrick faces intense pressure as his struggling squad prepares to regroup ahead of a crucial Premier League clash.

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Post-match recovery for struggling squad

United's first-team squad will report back for training on Friday after being granted a scheduled day off on Thursday, as per ESPN. This break follows a humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat away to Serie A side Como.

The team’s return flight from Italy landed in Manchester in the early hours of Thursday. The decision to allow players a rest day was strictly based on recovery protocols ahead of their upcoming weekend fixture.

Tactical friction and historical humiliation

The heavy loss to Cesc Fabregas' side exposed growing frustrations within the dressing room. Captain Bruno Fernandes openly criticised the team's tactics in the immediate aftermath of the match. Carrick quickly responded to his captain's assessment by questioning the "running" and overall work rate of his players.

The result stands as United's heaviest Champions League defeat since a 4-0 reverse against Barcelona in November 1994. It leaves them languishing in 20th position in the League Phase table after suffering two losses in their opening three European games.

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Mounting pressure and injury crisis

The Como defeat extends a miserable run of form for the Manchester club. United are now completely winless in their last seven games across all competitions.During this dismal stretch, they have suffered four painful defeats against Manchester City, Brighton, Atletico Madrid, and Como. Their domestic form is equally alarming, as they sit 13th in the Premier League after winning just one league fixture all season.

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To complicate matters further, Carrick is navigating a severe injury crisis. The manager faces major fitness concerns over several key players, including Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martínez, Ayden Heaven, and Benjamin Sesko.

Crucial clash against Bournemouth awaits

The players will reconvene at the training ground on Friday to begin their brief preparations. The squad must immediately shift their focus to Sunday's crucial Premier League home clash against Bournemouth.

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While United rested on Thursday, their upcoming opponents were in European action. Bournemouth travelled to face AC Milan in the Europa League, potentially giving United a slight fitness advantage ahead of the weekend.