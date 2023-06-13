Man Utd’s next No.9 for £40m? Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund reacts to transfer talk

Manchester United are in the market for a new No.9, with Rasmus Hojlund welcoming the speculation linking him with the Red Devils.

Danish starlet impressing in Italy

Red Devils looking for another striker

Youngster happy with speculation

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated Denmark international is just 20 years of age and would be an addition for the present and future were he to be lured to Old Trafford. Atalanta are aware of the admiring glances being shot in Hojlund’s direction, having seen him net nine goals for them in 2022-23, and are said to have put a £40 million ($50m) price tag around his neck. The youngster appears to be planning for a move having recently joined up with the SEG agency – the company that also represents United boss Erik ten Hag.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hojlund has told Tipsbladet of bringing new agents on board: “It’s a trial period and that’s all I can say.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added on United’s supposed pursuit of his signature, with it possible that he could soon be heading to the Premier League: “It is a huge club, so I must have done something right if it’s rumoured they want me. We have to see what happens. As you see and hear, I imagine a lot could happen to quite a few strikers this summer, as many clubs are looking for a No.9. Something will definitely happen there, and then we’ll have to wait and see if I am included in it. I am very happy to be with Atalanta and we have qualified for Europe. I have found myself in a really good place here, so now we have to wait and see.”

WHAT NEXT? Hojlund joined Atalanta from Sturm Graz last summer and is tied to a contract in Italy through to 2027, meaning that United - who are also being linked with the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen - will need to dig deep in order to get a deal over the line in the latest transfer window.