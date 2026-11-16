Malagò gives Mancini full marks: “If we’d been told it would turn out like this when the group was drawn...”

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FIGC leaders have praised Roberto Mancini’s work in the early stages of his second spell as Italy head coach: 10 points in a group with France, Belgium and Turkey were, frankly, difficult to predict.

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“The verdict is very, very satisfactory, even good. If we’d been told, when we saw the group, that it would turn out like this…”

Giovanni Malagò, the FIGC's special commissioner and once again a candidate for the presidency following the affair concerning his failure to register, was assessing Italy's Nations League group stage. Italy finished third in their group after losing in Belgium, missing out on the quarter-finals but avoiding relegation and, above all, the play-offs against League B national teams.

“Turkey are a team who played at the World Cup and have excellent prospects. The other two were France, considered the strongest, and Belgium, who were on the podium of the FIFA rankings for years and were the only team to score against Spain at the World Cup. We looked like sacrificial lambs, but instead we remain in Nations League A: there is a lot to do, but the journey has started well.”

In a group with France, Belgium and Turkey, Italy lost their first and last matches to Belgium but beat Turkey twice. They went unbeaten against the more highly rated French, drawing 1-1 in Paris and winning 3-1 in Milan.

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Asked about claims that Italy had lost their balance and defensive solidity, Malagò replied: “It depends what you mean. Nothing is truer, and I’ve had it confirmed, than the fact that we are 60 million managers. Everyone has their say and everyone feels entitled, amusingly enough, to express an opinion.”

Speaking to the media at the presentation of the Panchina d’Oro award in Coverciano, Malagò concluded: “Many people talk about Italian-style football and the importance of knowing how to defend. We have a school of football that has made history, with effective counter-attacking play. But in reality all that has been superseded; international football has moved on. Perhaps balance is precisely that: not being tied to old approaches from the past, which in my view will not take you far. When you know the others are better on paper, you have to come up with something extra tactically. We have nothing to learn from anyone.”