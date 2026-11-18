Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona are continuing to search the transfer market for young players with the ability to play for the first team, after Englishman JJ Gabriel moved closer to Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Barcelona tried to sign the 16-year-old Manchester United talent, but Real Madrid beat them to it. The player was at Valdebebas today.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona have now turned to another outstanding young talent, following the model of deals for Roony Bardghji, Hamza Abdelkarim, Jesse Bisiwu and others. Those signings let Barca bring in talent without paying hefty transfer fees.

Reports say Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Gabriel Rajkovic, the 15-year-old striker regarded as a key player in the first team at Norwegian club Valerenga.

The youngster has three goals and one assist in 18 matches for his club. That record has caught the eye of several of Europe's major clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

"TeamTalk" report that Barcelona and Manchester United are considered the closest to signing the promising striker.

Related Topics

Next matches BAR LaLiga 08:00 VIL

A report published in Norway in early August claimed one of Barcelona's scouts watched Gabriel Rajkovic play live in his team's match against Bodo/Glimt. He scored his first professional goal in that game.

That goal made him the youngest player ever to score in the Norwegian top flight, aged just 15 years, five months and 15 days. Rajkovic's talent caught Barcelona's attention, and the club appear to have kept tracking him. He has now been called up to Norway's Under-16 side for the current international break.

Advertisement

Despite his age, Gabriel Rajkovic stands 1.87 metres tall and can play on the wing or as an out-and-out striker. That versatility makes him one to watch closely in the future.

JJ Gabriel heads towards Real Madrid

JJ Gabriel has moved ever closer to Real Madrid, and his latest step on Wednesday made that clear.

Advertisement

"Marca" report that the 16-year-old English footballer visited the club's training facilities at Valdebebas on Wednesday, getting a first look at what will soon become his new home.

Only an official announcement from Real Madrid remains, after the player terminated his contract with Manchester United.

Advertisement

Back in England, players are deeply saddened by the departure of the young striker, regarded as the best footballing talent the country has produced in recent years.

Gabriel had been training alone in Spain for several weeks while awaiting confirmation of his Real Madrid signing. His presence sparked huge excitement at the club's training ground, where they're well aware of the media frenzy surrounding his exit from Manchester United and his arrival at the club.

Advertisement

JJ Gabriel settled his future on Tuesday, officially announcing his departure from Manchester United. That ended a journey with the Red Devils which began when he joined the club's academy aged ten, with his move to Real Madrid drawing closer ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.