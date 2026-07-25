Major transfer imminent at Feyenoord: 'Deal on the way'

Nottingham Forest are making a serious fresh push to prise Givairo Read away from Feyenoord, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed after reports from FR12. The Premier League club have submitted an improved bid for the 20-year-old right-back, who is keen on the move himself.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday that Nottingham Forest have submitted a second proposal worth €20 million in total. That raises their earlier bid, which according to Romano was worth €17.5 million including bonuses and Feyenoord rejected.

For Romano, personal terms are not an issue. Read is open to a move to Forest, which means the negotiations are now focused entirely on an agreement between the two clubs.

Talks between Feyenoord and Forest are in full swing. "Deal underway," Romano writes, seemingly pointing to a completed transfer.

Friday had already brought news that Forest had returned with a new approach at De Kuip. The size of the second bid was still unclear at that stage, but it has now emerged that the total package is worth €20 million.

Feyenoord, though, do not seem ready to let Read go that easily. Head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst sees the right-back as an important player in his squad and would prefer to keep him in Rotterdam next season too.

Elsewhere, interest in Read is not limited to Forest. Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Paris FC have also previously been mentioned as interested clubs, although it is unclear how concrete that interest still is at this moment.

Read remains under contract with Feyenoord until the summer of 2029 and, according to Transfermarkt, has an estimated value of €25 million.