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imago-sport-1081691124.jpgSeskim Photo TR
Rian Rosendaal
Translated by

Major task awaits Kuijt after far-reaching decision shortly after Galatasaray v Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahce
D. Kuyt

Ismail Kartal has tendered his resignation as Fenerbahçe manager, the top Turkish club announced on Tuesday. His decision came a day after a 2-1 defeat to their eternal rivals Galatasaray in the always fiercely contested Istanbul derby.

On Tuesday, the club's management published a statement on their website: "Ismail Kartal shared his decision to step down from his position with our management, and after discussions, this decision was considered and approved with mutual understanding and respect."

Kartal, 65, took charge of Fenerbahçe for the fourth time in June. He had already tendered his resignation in early September after the Champions League draw against AS Roma, but chairman Aziz Yildirim did not accept it. Almost two months later, Kartal has left after all.

Across 18 matches in charge, nine in the league and nine in the Champions League, Kartal led Fenerbahçe to nine wins, five draws and four defeats. The club are fifth in the Süper Lig, six points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Fenerbahçe lost 2-1 to Galatasaray on Monday after an earlier defeat to their other Istanbul rivals, Besiktas. In the Champions League, Aston Villa beat them 6-0, while Slavia Praag came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

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Super Lig

31 Oct 2026

GOZ

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According to several Turkish media outlets, assistant coach Dirk Kuijt will take over for the time being. The Dutchman returned last summer to the club where he spent several seasons as a player. De Telegraaf reports that Kuijt will be interim coach until the next international break.

Kuijt made 130 appearances and scored 37 goals for Fenerbahçe between 2012 and 2015. During that period, he won the Turkish league title, the national cup and the Super Cup.

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