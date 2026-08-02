Major Spanish concern: 2030 World Cup final: the data tips the scales in Morocco's favour

Alarm is spreading through the corridors of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. Spain fear losing the right to host the 2030 World Cup final to Morocco, and the reason lies in the close relationship between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the Kingdom of Morocco. That bond could tip the hidden battle between Madrid and Rabat over staging the tournament's showpiece.

Journalist Antón Meana revealed the extent of the worry in remarks to the Spanish programme "El Larguero", claiming that for the first time genuine doubts exist within the Spanish federation over the venue for the World Cup final.

He said: "They have always been optimistic, but there are concerns now because of the relationship between Morocco and FIFA. There are a number of moves in Rabat that are causing displeasure among officials at Las Rozas (the headquarters of the Spanish federation), and Infantino's conduct is causing concern."

The anxiety arrives barely two weeks after the 2026 World Cup wrapped up in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Spain lifted the trophy for the second time in their history, beating Argentina 1-0 at the MetLife Stadium in New York on 19 July. Ferran Torres settled it in the 106th minute.

Infantino and the Moroccan bias

Infantino holds the final say on where the final is played. He could be re-elected in March 2027 for a term running until 2031, handing him full authority to settle this thorny file.

One detail troubles the Spanish federation more than any other. Infantino has visited Morocco four times in the past two years, yet he has not set foot on Spanish soil since Luis Rubiales took charge of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. That imbalance points to a clear leaning towards the Kingdom of Morocco.

Rabat will host the inauguration ceremony of the next FIFA president in March 2027, another factor boosting Morocco's chances of landing the honour of staging the final, especially given how tight the ties are between Infantino and Moroccan officials.

FIFA and UEFA dispute weakens the Spanish position

A sharp dispute between FIFA and UEFA now clouds Spain's bid, weakening Madrid's chances considerably. That is despite FIFA experts confirming that the Santiago Bernabéu in the Spanish capital is the ideal venue to host football's biggest occasion.

Meana added: "Nevertheless, they are not thinking of withdrawing Spain's bid to host the World Cup if Morocco ends up winning the final, as they are still working to ensure it is held in Spain. The Royal Spanish Federation says the World Cup is extremely important, and that Spain will host the majority of the matches."