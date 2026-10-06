Mahrez sends an emotional message to Al-Ahli Saudi fans

Riyad Mahrez has sent an emotional farewell to supporters of his former club, Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia, as the Algerian prepares for a new chapter in Qatar.

Mahrez spent three years at Al-Ahli between 2023 and 2026, lifting three trophies: two AFC Champions League Elite titles and the Saudi Super Cup.

Writing on X, Mahrez said: "As you know, my journey with the club has come to an end, but I did not want to leave without expressing to you all my sincere appreciation and gratitude. This period has been a special chapter in my career and my life, as I met wonderful people who are helping to shape the future of football in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

The Algerian star added: "I am extremely proud to have worn this club's colours and to have shared the joy of winning titles with you. It was a great honour for me to represent this club."

He signed off: "Thank you to the board of directors, the technical staff, everyone working behind the scenes, and my fellow players for everything. Thank you for your continued support day after day. I hope you enjoyed this journey as much as I did. Until we meet again."

Next up for the winger is a fresh challenge with Qatari side Al-Shamal.







