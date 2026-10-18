Spanish refereeing expert Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes has commented on the controversial incident involving Real Madrid's Turkish star Arda Guler in Sunday evening's match against Sevilla, in the ninth round of the Spanish league season.

Guler caught Peque Fernandez with his elbow in the 23rd minute, leaving the officials to decide whether the Real Madrid man deserved a red card. Seven minutes later, the Turk put Los Blancos ahead.

It all started when Peque Fernandez tugged Guler's shirt during a Real Madrid counter-attack. The Turkish player swung an elbow that sent his opponent to the floor, and referee Mateu Busquets went to the video assistant referee technology "VAR" to check whether a red card was warranted.

Almost three minutes of review later, Busquets produced nothing. No red, no yellow, just a restart, and a decision that left Sevilla's players fuming.

Gonzalez Fuertes gave his verdict on the programme "Marcador" on "Marca" radio (known for its leanings towards Real Madrid), saying: "After reviewing the incident, I can confirm that there was violent contact. Peque provoked Guler, and the Turk responded with a strong blow to Peque's chest, and that act should have been punished with his dismissal."



