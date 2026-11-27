Share Follow GOAL on Google

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has confirmed that teenage sensation Warren Zaire-Emery will be in the starting line-up for Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash against Lorient. The midfielder is set to reach a significant milestone for his boyhood club as the reigning champions look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Advertisement

A landmark moment for Zaire-Emery

Enrique has revealed that Zaire-Emery will feature from the first whistle when the capital club hosts Lorient at the Parc des Princes. The young academy graduate is approaching his 200th appearance for the Parisians, a feat that underlines his importance to the team despite his tender age.

"Warren is a different sort of player, a special player," the coach explained during his pre-match press conference on Friday. "He’s a Titi, someone with great qualities on the pitch, but also off it. I know he’d love to play every match! Tomorrow, he’ll be in the starting line-up. He’s an important player for us."

While the focus remains on the youngsters within the squad, the manager appeared less interested in discussing potential external reinforcements. When questioned about the upcoming transfer window, Enrique offered an exasperated response to the media, stating: "Morning.. are we still talking about this!?"

Respecting the defensive resilience of Lorient

Despite PSG’s domestic dominance, Enrique was quick to warn his players against complacency. Lorient have established themselves as one of the most disciplined units in the league, and the former Barcelona boss highlighted their impressive defensive statistics as a reason for caution.

Advertisement Advertisement

"When you win a lot, expectations are always very high. But you have to understand that it’s very difficult to win every game," Enrique explained. "Last year, we didn’t win either of our two matches against Lorient. That’s enough to give you an idea of just how tough tomorrow’s match will be."

Related Topics

Next matches PSG Ligue 1 14:45 FCL Watch

He added: "They’re a side that concede less than one goal per game. They defend very well, there will not be a lot of space or time. From what I’ve seen so far this season, they’re a very strong side defensively. They’re among the best teams in Europe defending. They’re comfortable sitting deep and show great solidarity with each other."

Tactical flexibility and set-piece prowess

PSG have evolved into a multifaceted threat this season, and Enrique credited the versatility of his squad for their recent run of form. The manager dismissed the idea that he is solely responsible for moving players into different roles, instead praising the intelligence and selflessness of his stars.

Advertisement

"It’s not me who makes the players versatile, it’s them! It’s their mindset, their ability to adapt and to put the team’s needs first," Enrique said during the briefing. "We have lots of players like that. You have to be open to all these opportunities. At the moment, we’re the best team at set pieces, both defensively and offensively. It’s a source of pride, as it always is whenever we talk about our team."

"I’m delighted to see everyone scoring: the defenders, the midfielders and the forwards. We’ll have to be even more focused than usual. It will be very difficult to win this game. Tomorrow, we will have to be even stronger to take all three points."