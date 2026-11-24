Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has ruled out moving into the winter transfer market to sign new players, despite recent injuries to two of the team's leading attackers, Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who will both be out for several months with knee injuries.
According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Luis Enrique has confirmed the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy have no intention of moving in the winter transfer window. The club won't sign a player for just six months, he stressed, and he trusts the players already in his squad.
Speaking at his press conference ahead of Italian side Roma's visit to Paris, the Spaniard said: "We don't have to go into the transfer market, and we won't sign a player for six months. That isn't our way. We have a team."
He added: "It's true that we have to be more careful, but with these players, the coaching staff and the fans, we're not afraid of anything. We trust in our ability to do our job and overcome the difficulties."
Paris Saint-Germain top the Champions League league phase standings with four wins from four, level on points with Real Madrid.
Roma are a long way behind. They sit 20th, close to the elimination places.
Praise for Gasperini
Luis Enrique was full of praise for his Roma counterpart, 68-year-old veteran Gian Piero Gasperini, and for the Italian side's forwards. Among them is Dutchman Donyell Malen, who recently scored four goals in Roma's 5-1 Serie A win over Parma.
That haul took Malen to 16 goals in all competitions this season.
The PSG boss said: "We know all of Roma's players, especially the forwards. Malen used to play out wide, and when he moved to centre-forward he proved he can score goals. His scoring record is incredible."
Luis Enrique managed Roma 15 years ago. The spell was short and the results never came, but it left a big mark on him.
Looking back on his time at the Italian club, he said: "It was a very special experience for me. I have good memories of the year I spent in Rome."
He concluded: "It's a wonderful feeling every time I get the chance to visit Rome, it's amazing. Things can go better or worse, but that's life and you have to accept it. I have very positive memories."
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm