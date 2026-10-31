Luis Enrique hails 'Swiss Army Knife' Maghnes Akliouche after tactical masterstroke in PSG rout

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Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has praised Maghnes Akliouche after deploying the natural winger in a surprise defensive midfield role against Le Havre. The Spanish coach highlighted the 24-year-old's exceptional ball retention and tactical versatility following a dominant away victory.

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A surprise midfield switch

PSG secured a commanding 5-1 away victory against Le Havre in Ligue 1. However, it was a major tactical adjustment from manager Enrique that dominated post-match discussions. The Spanish coach made the surprising choice to deploy Akliouche in an unfamiliar defensive midfield role.

The 24-year-old is traditionally deployed as a dynamic winger, but he was tasked with operating as a deep-lying anchor for this domestic fixture. Akliouche, who has recorded one goal across nine league appearances this season, adapted seamlessly to the positional change. The bold tactical gamble ultimately paid off as the visitors dismantled their opponents and cruised to a comfortable three points.

Praising incredible tactical versatility

Speaking to the media after the resounding away win, Enrique shed light on his unexpected decision to shift the attacker into a deeper role. The manager revealed that he views the young forward as a highly adaptable asset who can interpret different spaces on the pitch.

"Maghnes can play anywhere," the PSG boss explained to reporters during his post-match press conference. "Today, he did a bit of Vitinha, playing a bit deeper. We like his mobility and what we look to take advantage of is his ability to play with and without the ball. It's very easy to manage this type of player."

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Ball retention remains vital

Operating as a deep-lying playmaker requires exceptional technical security under pressure. This is a specific attribute the manager clearly recognises in his versatile winger, as retaining possession in the centre of the pitch is a fundamental aspect of his tactical philosophy.

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"From day one, we saw this ability to almost never lose the ball," Luis Enrique elaborated when discussing the player's transition. "It's a vital condition for a player who can play as a midfielder, who can play as a number 9, who can play as a winger, who can play deeper, who can play everywhere."

The manager concluded his glowing assessment with a clear message of approval regarding the performance, simply adding: "We are very happy."

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A new option emerges

This successful tactical experiment provides the Parisiens with a fascinating new solution in the middle of the park. The coaching staff now know they can trust a natural winger to dictate play from deep and break opposition lines.

It remains to be seen whether this holding midfield role becomes a permanent transition for the 24-year-old attacker. However, his manager's glowing public endorsement heavily suggests that further appearances in the engine room are highly likely in the near future.