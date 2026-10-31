Luis Enrique has a very strong opinion on Mika Godts

Mika Godts has had a dream week. On Friday, he scored a goal and provided an assist in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-5 victory over Le Havre. After the match, came the news that the Belgian had become a father for the first time.

"It has been a wonderful week for him: a goal against Lyon (last weekend, ed.) and he has become a father. Congratulations to the mother and the whole family!" Luis Enrique began at the post-match press conference. The PSG coach also praised the 21-year-old winger's qualities.

For Enrique, Godts' growing confidence is clear. "He is gaining more and more confidence. He did almost everything right today. He has the ability to score and provide assists. He performs at a very high level defensively, which is important for an attacker at PSG, and I'm pleased to see a player adapt so quickly," Enrique said.

In the French media, Godts drew praise too. "It was not the most difficult goal of his career, but it does confirm that he is finding better and better form," Le Parisien concluded. "On the pitch, Godts played with a little more precision and seems to be gradually finding his feet. He also delivered the promising cross to Hakimi for his hat-trick."

French sports outlet Foot Mercato also have faith in Godts, though they believe he still needs to improve physically. "Although he still has to adapt to the physical intensity of Ligue 1, as was evident in several duels in which he was still beaten too easily, he certainly made an impact, as he did against Lyon last Monday. On Friday, he scored his second goal for PSG."

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After the match, however, Achraf Hakimi took most of the attention. His three goals from right-back made him the star of the evening. "He is the best right-back in the world," Enrique said afterwards. "But I'm not necessarily excited by the fact that he scores three goals. What I do appreciate is that he consistently performs at the highest level and is always ready. That means a lot to our team."

Hakimi himself remained level-headed amid the praise. "No, it wasn't the match of my life," the Moroccan replied. "I think it was a wonderful evening, I'm very happy with my performance, and it's true that it's my first hat-trick. But there have been matches with more emotion that have affected me more. Of course, I'm very happy with the victory."