'He deserved far better!' – Luis Enrique fumes over Vitinha's Ballon d'Or positioning

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique defended midfielder Vitinha after the Portuguese star finished fourteenth in the 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings. Enrique insisted Vitinha deserved a far higher spot given his exceptional technical impact.

Advertisement

Vitinha drops down Ballon d'Or standings

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha finished 14th in the 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings, sliding down after claiming a podium third-place finish in 2025. The 26-year-old playmaker ended behind Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, who won the award, as well as team-mate Achraf Hakimi in 13th.

Vitinha remains central to PSG's midfield after leading the club to back-to-back Champions League titles in 2025 and 2026.

Despite his lower placement, manager Luis Enrique launched a passionate defense of his key midfielder.

Enrique hails Portuguese maestro's unique technical qualities

Speaking ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Le Havre, Enrique expressed dissatisfaction with where Vitinha was placed by voters. "We know him well, so we’re not surprised. It’s a real pleasure to have a player with such technical and physical ability," Enrique stated.

Advertisement Advertisement

"His level is incredible. We’re very pleased to have a player of his calibre, even though he wasn’t ranked as highly as he deserves to be in the Ballon d’Or rankings."

Related Topics

Next matches LEH Ligue 1 14:00 PSG

"He is incredibly talented... he deserves a better ranking in the Ballon d'Or award," Enrique added.

Midfield orchestrator remains vital to Paris setup

Vitinha's work rate, press resistance, and playmaking ability have made him an indispensable component of Enrique's system.

Advertisement

Since arriving from Porto in June 2022, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee has collected four Ligue 1 titles and two Coupes de France.

He also earned inclusion in the FIFPRO World 11 in 2025 following a historic continental treble.

Advertisement

Vitinha focuses on domestic and European pursuit

Vitinha turns his full focus back to on-field duties as PSG aim to widen their lead at the top of Ligue 1.

The Portuguese international is expected to start against Le Havre at Stade Oceane.

Advertisement

Enrique expects his midfield leader to maintain his outstanding level of performance.