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Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Lucas Hernández ends his absence: a legendary stat for Vitinha in the Paris and Barcelona clash

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
L. Hernandez
Vitinha
France
Spain
Portugal

A fiery battle for the top spot

Lucas Hernandez and Vitinha both started for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona on Tuesday evening, in the third round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

According to statistics network "Statsdufoot", it marks Hernandez's first Champions League start for Paris at the Parc des Princes since they faced Barcelona on 10 April 2024.



The network added: "Vitinha has not missed any of Paris Saint-Germain's 57 matches in the Champions League since joining the Parisian club in the summer of 2022."


Heading into tonight's game, Saint-Germain sit top on 6 points, ahead of runners-up Barcelona on goal difference.



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