Lucas Hernandez and Vitinha both started for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona on Tuesday evening, in the third round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

According to statistics network "Statsdufoot", it marks Hernandez's first Champions League start for Paris at the Parc des Princes since they faced Barcelona on 10 April 2024.









The network added: "Vitinha has not missed any of Paris Saint-Germain's 57 matches in the Champions League since joining the Parisian club in the summer of 2022."





Heading into tonight's game, Saint-Germain sit top on 6 points, ahead of runners-up Barcelona on goal difference.







