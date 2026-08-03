Louis van Gaal has responded to Voetbal International about rumours linking him with the Netherlands job. The 74-year-old says the KNVB have not contacted him yet, but he is not ruling anything out.

Earlier on Tuesday, De Telegraaf reported that Van Gaal would be open to a fourth spell in charge of the Netherlands. No talks have taken place so far, with the KNVB currently focused on Michael Reiziger.

Speaking to VI, Van Gaal said: “I always want to help the KNVB, just as I also wanted to do at Ajax. And with such a squad, there are of course possibilities. I also think that the Netherlands could still possibly become European or world champions, because 95 per cent of the squad play abroad and often at good clubs.”

He is astonished by the situation at the KNVB and among Dutch coaches, with no ideal successor yet found for the departed Ronald Koeman. Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag had already turned down the job earlier.

Van Gaal said: “The only thing going on is that at this moment they still cannot get anyone and then my name comes up again. I find that rather unbelievable.”

He added: “Four years ago at the World Cup in Qatar we lost on penalties in the quarter-finals and ‘people’ did not think our football was good enough. And those people now see me as the ideal man?” Van Gaal explains his disbelief.

He continued: “But anyway, I therefore have absolutely no idea what the KNVB want and I have already been national team manager three times, so if I am ever going to do anything again as a coach, you should probably not look in the Netherlands. Although with me, you never know. I feel fitter than I did four years ago.”