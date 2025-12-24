Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers are set to square off Saturday, Dec. 27, at SoFi Stadium as part of the NFL’s Week 17 slate.

Houston’s season has been a tale of two halves. The Texans stumbled out of the gate with a 3-5 record through their first eight games, picking up wins only against Tennessee, Baltimore, and San Francisco while coming up short versus the Rams, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Seahawks, and Broncos. Since then, however, Houston has flipped the script, rattling off victories over the Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Colts, Chiefs, and Cardinals to surge to a 9-5 mark after 14 games.

The Chargers have followed a steadier path. Los Angeles went 7-4 before its bye week, with losses coming against the Giants, Commanders, Colts, and Jaguars. Otherwise, the Chargers took care of business against the Chiefs, Raiders, Broncos, Dolphins, Vikings, Titans, and Steelers. Coming out of the bye, they stayed hot, knocking off the Raiders, Eagles, and Chiefs to climb to 10-4 on the season.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans kick-off time

NFL SoFi Stadium

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers play on Saturday, Dec. 27, at SoFi Stadium in a game on the NFL Week 17 schedule, with kick-off slated for 4:30 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans lineups LAC - Line up Substitutes HOU - Line up Substitutes

Los Angeles Chargers team news

The Chargers put together a statement performance against Dallas. After a back-and-forth first half that saw L.A. cling to a four-point edge, the Bolts slammed the door with a dominant 13–0 surge after the break, cruising to a 34–17 win.

Justin Herbert was in full command, finishing 23-of-29 for 300 yards and two passing touchdowns, while also punching in a score with his legs. Omarion Hampton powered the run game with 85 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and Quentin Johnston stretched the field with four grabs for 104 yards and a score.

Getty Images

Houston Texans team news

Against Las Vegas, the Texans carried a 13–7 advantage into halftime and then had to grit it out the rest of the way. Houston bent but didn’t break, ultimately closing out a 23–21 victory.

C.J. Stroud played a controlled game, completing 23 of his 35 attempts for 187 yards and a touchdown. Jawhar Jordan handled most of the work on the ground with 15 carries for 53 yards, while Nico Collins paced the passing attack, hauling in four catches for 59 yards.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Chargers vs Texans in the USA

The Chargers vs Texans game in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on NFL Network. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Chargers vs Texans worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Chargers vs Texans tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Chargers vs Texans Fantasy Football

Justin Herbert put together a monster all-around performance, adding 42 rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with his work through the air. He was razor-sharp, misfiring on only six throws all game, which fueled a huge fantasy outing. That said, the road gets significantly steeper next week, as he’s set to face a Texans defense that presents a far more demanding challenge.

With Quinnen Williams sidelined for Dallas, it was clear the door was open for Omarion Hampton to take on a bigger role — and he delivered. The rookie carried the ball 16 times for 85 yards and a touchdown, while also seeing two targets. He’s now logged at least 15 touches in three consecutive games and appears locked into meaningful volume. If Kimani Vidal is unable to suit up in Week 17 after suffering a neck injury, Hampton should once again be in line for a hefty workload.

In the passing game, Ladd McConkey paced the team with six targets, though the looks were evenly distributed overall, as four different receivers saw five or more opportunities. That kind of spread limits his ceiling, but McConkey remains firmly in the flex conversation heading into next week.

On the other side, C.J. Stroud endured a mixed bag in Sunday’s outing. While he protected the football and avoided turnovers against the Raiders, the offense never truly found its rhythm. Stroud finished with fewer than 200 total yards and just one touchdown against a defense that has struggled all season. With an even tougher matchup looming against the Chargers, fantasy managers would be wise to look elsewhere if they have alternatives.

Nico Collins also had a quieter day than usual, hauling in four catches for 59 yards despite being targeted 11 times. He did, however, draw two defensive pass interference calls, signaling continued involvement. With the Chargers’ secondary dealing with injuries, Collins is a strong bounce-back candidate in Week 17.

Chargers vs Texans Game Predictions

This Week 17 showdown feels loaded with storylines, especially with Houston and Los Angeles meeting again after last January’s AFC Wild Card game — the one where Justin Herbert had a nightmare afternoon with four interceptions. This time around, the chess match up front could decide everything.

The Texans bring arguably the most ferocious pass rush in football into SoFi Stadium, and they’ll be lining up against a Chargers offensive line that’s been held together with duct tape. From Weeks 9 through 15, that unit surrendered 28 sacks, nearly five per game, and the injuries haven’t eased up since. That puts Herbert in a tough spot against a defense that thrives on collapsing the pocket.

Houston isn’t flawless either. They’re coming off a close call against the Raiders, and Jesse Minter’s defense should find ways to heat up C.J. Stroud on the other side. Still, when you zoom out, the Texans’ dominance in the trenches, especially their ability to overwhelm the Chargers up front — stands out as the clear swing factor in this matchup.

Prediction: Expect Houston’s pass rush to control the tempo, force mistakes, and tilt the game in its favor. If the Chargers can’t keep Herbert upright, it’s hard to see them keeping pace. Give me the Texans to grind out a road win, something like Houston 27, Los Angeles 20.

Chargers vs Texans Betting Odds

Spread

Texans +1.5 (-115)

Chargers -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Texans: -105

Chargers: -115

Total

39.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Form

LAC - Form All Dallas Cowboys 17 - 34 Los Angeles Chargers W

Kansas City Chiefs 13 - 16 Los Angeles Chargers W

Los Angeles Chargers 22 - 19 Philadelphia Eagles W

Los Angeles Chargers 31 - 14 Las Vegas Raiders W

Jacksonville Jaguars 35 - 6 Los Angeles Chargers L HOU - Form All Houston Texans 23 - 21 Las Vegas Raiders W

Houston Texans 40 - 20 Arizona Cardinals W

Kansas City Chiefs 10 - 20 Houston Texans W

Indianapolis Colts 16 - 20 Houston Texans W

Houston Texans 23 - 19 Buffalo Bills W

Head-to-Head Record

LAC Last 5 matches HOU 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Houston Texans 32 - 12 Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans 24 - 34 Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans 41 - 29 Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers 20 - 27 Houston Texans

Houston Texans 13 - 21 Los Angeles Chargers

Useful links