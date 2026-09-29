Qatar go into their eagerly awaited clash with the UAE with the pressure off, having already booked their place in the semi-finals of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". Yet Spaniard Julen Lopetegui knows this is no dead rubber. His opponents have the credentials to compete for the title.

Speaking at the press conference, Lopetegui named the UAE among the strongest contenders to lift the trophy. He wants full concentration despite the limited time to prepare.

Qatar's coach said: "We must be present against the UAE team, which is one of the leading candidates to win the title. We know that we do not have enough time to prepare, but our focus will be directed at this clash."

"We have qualified for the semi-finals, but first we have to play the UAE match," he added. "We want to maintain the group's readiness and avoid injuries, as well as work on preparing the players psychologically for the match."

On Akram Afif, Lopetegui made clear his satisfaction with the forward's level and his role on the pitch. "Akram has made great sacrifices in the position he plays in, and he is capable of scoring at any moment," he said. "I am very happy with the level he has produced alongside the rest of his team-mates, and I am not worried about his presence in the depth of the pitch."









The Spanish coach also revealed he will watch Saudi Arabia against Iraq to study Qatar's potential semi-final opponents. "I am in love with football, and I will follow the Saudi Arabia and Iraq match to spot the positive points in each team before our clash in the semi-finals," he explained.

Qatar captain Hassan Al-Haydos, for his part, backed his side's readiness for the test. "The UAE is a renewed and strong team, and our clashes against them are always tough," he stressed. "In my early days I played against giants of Emirati football, such as Ismail Matar, Ali Mabkhout and Omar Abdulrahman, and it is our duty as players to respect the opponent."

Asked about his future and the timing of his retirement, Al-Haydos was philosophical. "Continuity on the football pitches is a grace from the Lord of the Worlds, and there is no set date for taking the decision to retire. I always tell the players: when the desire and passion end, a player can announce his retirement. Since I was young I have loved tennis, as well as football."