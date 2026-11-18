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Arda Güler is staying at Real Madrid for the long term. The Spanish record champions announced on Wednesday that the Turkey international has extended his contract until 2032, three years beyond its previous expiry date of 2029.

Güler moved from Fenerbahce Istanbul to Real Madrid for €20 million in 2023. Since then, the left-footer has made 126 competitive appearances and registered 54 goal contributions. Over the past three years, he has won five titles with Real Madrid, including the league title, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Under José Mourinho, the attacker has started regularly this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.