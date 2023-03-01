Liverpool vs Wolves : Lineups and LIVE updates

Liverpool will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Wolves to Anfield for Wednesday night's Premier League encounter

Two sides struggling for Premier League form lock horns against each other at Anfield as Liverpool host this season's foes Wolves.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui will take some pride in the fact that he has already tactically out-classed Jurgen Klopp ahead of the fourth and final meeting between the two sides this season.

After holding the Reds to a FA Cup draw but falling to subsequent defeat in the replay, Wolves’ stunned Liverpool 3-0 at Molineux in early February in what was a result that showed Lopetegui’s tactical nous and top-class pedigree.

It's no surprise that the visitors' chances of Premier League survival have improved since Lopetegui took over.

Aside from a disappointing loss to Bournemouth, Wolves have collected seven points in their last four league games, moving them three points clear of the relegation zone heading into this game, and they will be trying to put some daylight between themselves and the dreaded bottom-three.

On the other hand, Liverpool’s hopes of a top-4 finish this season are hanging by a thread after they stumbled yet again last Saturday in a sloppy 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, trailing nine points behind fourth-place Tottenham.

Having picked up back-to-back wins against Newcastle and Everton earlier last month, Jurgen Klopp & co. were expected to build on their positive momentum, and rally back into Champions League contention.

However, things haven't gone quite as planned for the Reds as their frustrating and inconsistent season has continued in recent weeks.Given that their last game at Anfield was a 5-2 thrashing by Real Madrid, Liverpool will be looking for a bounce-back against Wolves in midweek.

Liverpool vs Wolves confirmed lineups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Elliott, Bajcetic; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Wolves XI (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Neves, Lemina; Sarabia, Moutinho, Nunes; Jimenez

Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful that his wildly inconsistent side can string together a positive run of results in the following stretch of league games against the likes of rivals Manchester United and relegation-battlers Bournemouth ahead of the big last 16 UEFA Champions League second leg away clash against Real Madrid on March 16th, where they need a miracle to overturn a whopping three-goal deficit.

However, stranger things have happened in football, especially nothing can predicted about UCL nights. The Reds, for one, needs no reminder give they themselves completed one of the greatest comebacks in football history, beating Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield and 4-3 on aggregate to reach the semi-final in 2019-20 season.