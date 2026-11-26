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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has delivered a stinging response to ongoing media speculation linking his close friend Kevin De Bruyne with a move to PSV. The Dutch defender was quick to distance himself from the reports, questioning the validity of the sources suggesting the former Manchester City icon could be heading to the Eredivisie.

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Van Dijk questions transfer speculation

Vvan Dijk has expressed skepticism regarding the circulating reports that his close friend De Bruyne is considering a move to Eredivisie giants PSV. The Dutch defender was asked about the situation following Liverpool's recent European encounter against Club Brugge. Despite their friendship, Van Dijk made it clear that he is not acting as an intermediary or a source of information regarding the Manchester City legend's next destination.

"Have I texted Kevin yet about a possible transfer? I speak to him more often than just sending the occasional tex," Van Dijk explained to Sporza. He was quick to point out that the player himself has not made any public declarations regarding a move to Eindhoven. "They are rumors, right? I don't think he has said anything yet," the center-back added.

Media claims versus reality

Tensions briefly flared when reporters suggested that members of De Bruyne's inner circle had hinted at his interest in playing in the Netherlands. Visibly unimpressed by the line of questioning, Van Dijk wasted no time challenging the press over the claims, openly doubting that anyone genuinely close to the Belgian would leak sensitive career details to the public.

"Did he say that, or are you making that up?" Van Dijk responded. "Well, if people close to him start talking to the media, then I think you have a problem. I don't know anything at all. Only he can say what Kevin's future will look like. We'll see."

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De Bruyne reacts to privacy intrusion

The veteran midfielder has previously expressed his own annoyance with how his private life has been handled in the press. During a press conference, the Belgian international hit out at journalists for misinterpreting interviews and publishing photos of his home. He noted that he had bothered by the rumors that surfaced after a discussion involving his wife, Michèle Lacroix.

At 35 years old, the playmaker acknowledged that he is at a stage in his career where many factors are under consideration. However, he has remained tight-lipped about a specific timeline for any potential exit. He maintained that he is currently performing well and focused on his football, rather than entertaining constant questions about his future plans or a return to the Low Countries.

Uncertainty over Eredivisie switch

Rumors have suggested that PSV may have already tested the waters with a modestopening bid of two million euros. While this figure seems low for a player of his stature, it has fueled the fire regarding a potential homecoming to the region. Despite the noise, current Napoli manager Massimiliano Allegri recently stated that he expects the midfielder to stay put until the end of the current campaign. With his contract situation and the ongoing off-field narratives surrounding his club, the future of De Bruyne remains one of the most discussed topics in European football.