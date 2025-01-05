+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Anfield
Anfield
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueLiverpoolManchester UnitedLiverpool vs Manchester United

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leaders Liverpool will host Manchester United in a blockbuster Premier League clash on Sunday.

Having last thrashed West Ham 5-0, Arne Slot's men are atop with 45 points after 18 matches. Meanwhile, after a fourth straight loss in all competitions following the 0-2 outcome against Newcastle, United's struggles continue in the bottom half of the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United States (U.S.)NBC, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Peacock
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainMovistar+, DAZN
ItalySKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liverpool vs Manchester United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Manchester United Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

3-4-2-1
1
A. Becker
78
J. Quansah
66
T. Alexander-Arnold
26
A. Robertson
4
V. van Dijk
18
C. Gakpo
10
A. Mac Allister
8
D. Szoboszlai
38
R. Gravenberch
11
M. Salah
7
L. Diaz
24
A. Onana
6
L. Martinez
5
H. Maguire
3
N. Mazraoui
4
M. de Ligt
20
D. Dalot
25
M. Ugarte
37
K. Mainoo
8
B. Fernandes
16
A. Diallo
9
R. Hoejlund

3-4-2-1

MUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Arne Slot

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ruben Amorim

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez sustained a hamstring injury in the West Ham win, while Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley are nearing their return from injury.

Although it is uncertain if Konate can replace Jarell Quansah alongside Virgil van Dijk at the back, Dominik Szoboszlai could earn a recall after serving his one-game ban.

Manchester United team news

Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes are back after serving their suspensions, too, while United boss Ruben Amorim could hand Kobbie Mainoo a start in midfield possibly at the cost of Joshua Zirkzee's place in the XI.

Marcus Rashford is a doubt due to illness, while Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Form

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

LIV

Last 5 matches

MUN

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

