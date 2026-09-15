Liverpool star catches Zidane's eye

Jérémy Jacquet looks set to enter the France reckoning. Press reports have placed the Liverpool defender on the initial list drawn up by Zinedine Zidane, the new Les Bleus head coach.

According to "Foot Mercato", Jacquet could earn his first France call-up in the coming period after Zidane named him among the players initially selected for his first squad in charge.

The interest reflects growing appreciation for the 21-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Rennes for 70 million euros and made an immediate mark with the English side.

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Jacquet has forced his way onto the scene of late with a run of impressive defensive displays. He has handled the demands of the Premier League with a maturity that belies his recent arrival.

Take Liverpool's goalless draw with Fulham. Jacquet stood out at the back, clearing a ball off his own line and delivering a commanding performance across the ninety minutes.

Calm and concentration marked his game, along with a knack for reading the opponent's movements and snuffing out danger. He has clearly begun to adapt to English football and its punishing physical and technical demands.

That brilliance has not gone unnoticed by the French technical staff, who are widening the net to include more of the shining young French talents in the Premier League.

The new coaching staff aren't just watching the usual names, according to "Foot Mercato". They are also tracking young players who have made their mark at club level, which could hand Jacquet a genuine chance in the near future.

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Jacquet isn't the only one. The list of candidates also features Enzo Le Fée, the Sunderland midfielder, Olivier Boscagli, the Brighton defender, and Como's Lucas Da Cunha.

Those names point to a clear willingness to reward players thriving at their clubs, even if they haven't yet broken into the France reckoning.

Even so, the road to Les Bleus won't necessarily be smooth for Jacquet. He remains at the start of his Liverpool journey and needs to keep developing without rushing.

Joining a club the size of Liverpool, and competing in the Premier League, throws up major physical and technical challenges, particularly given the congested schedule and the multiple competitions the team contest.

Maintaining his current level and continuing his gradual growth will therefore be crucial. He must nail down a place in the Liverpool line-up first, before thinking about a permanent spot with France.

Yet the mere sight of Jacquet's name on Zidane's initial list marks significant recognition of his recent form.

Zidane's first list is due to be announced on Friday. Making the cut would be a notable milestone in his career, and a strong boost as he looks to keep rising at international level.

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