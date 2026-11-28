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Things have changed quickly at Liverpool. One of the players the club were keen to tie down on a long-term contract is now a candidate to leave Anfield after losing his place in the starting line-up, and the cost of keeping him has come into question.

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According to Football Insider, Ryan Gravenberch could be heading out of Liverpool after losing his place in the starting line-up in recent months. The feeling is that the club's hierarchy could reassess their decision to extend his contract. His involvement has dropped, his wages are high, and that could push them to look for a suitable offer to move him on.

Gravenberch signed a new contract with Liverpool last March after a string of impressive performances helped him establish himself in the team. He hasn't been able to hold on to his place since the changes to the coaching staff and the style of play. Last season he was one of the key figures in midfield. Now he finds himself outside the first-choice picture.

The 24-year-old Dutchman has started only 4 Premier League matches this season. He's slipped down the midfield pecking order behind Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, and Trey Nyoni's arrival in first-team contention has only intensified the competition for his position. To make matters worse, Gravenberch recently picked up an injury.

Keith Wyness, the former chief executive of Everton, said Liverpool may regret renewing the player's contract. Long-term deals, he argued, are sometimes tied to a particular system, and a change of manager can alter a club's thinking on certain players. That, he said, is what has happened with Gravenberch, who no longer holds the same standing in the team.

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Wyness, Everton's chief executive between 2004 and 2009 and now a football adviser to clubs, explained that Gravenberch's wages are another factor that could lead Liverpool to consider selling him. That's especially true if the club no longer see the need to keep him among their first-choice options, even though he could still help cover for a lack of squad depth.

Speaking on Football Insider's "Inside Track" podcast, he added that he expects movement on the player's future in January or next summer. A switch to the Bundesliga is one possible scenario, he suggested, if suitable offers arrive and Liverpool's hierarchy believe, given his high wages and diminished role, that his departure serves their financial and sporting interests.

Gravenberch played 50 matches in all competitions last season, yet his current situation opens the door to a premature end to his time at Liverpool. The circumstances that prompted the club to extend his contract have changed. His future now rests on what the hierarchy decide in the coming months: whether to give him the chance to win back his place, or sell him to free up financial and sporting room in the squad.