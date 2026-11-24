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The road from Morocco to Anfield looks shorter than anyone imagined. Having snatched Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea, Liverpool are now preparing another coup, and this time the man at the centre of it is Moroccan through and through: Abdellah Ouazane, the young Ajax star who dreams of wearing the red shirt.

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It started in the summer of 2024. The transfer market was relatively quiet, but Liverpool quietly wrapped up what some call the most important signing of the century, prising Ngumoha away from Chelsea. Stamford Bridge supporters haven't stopped fuming since, especially after the youngster's superb display against Manchester United confirmed his status as the best young player in England right now.

Ngumoha is still only 18, yet his level has everyone asking the same question: how do Liverpool plan to build an entire team of stars like him? The answer arrived with Julian Ward's appointment as the club's new sporting director. His vision differs completely from that of his predecessor, Richard Hughes.

Ward's brief is clear: find the stars of the future from all over the world. He has worked behind the scenes with Pedro Marques and played a key role in bringing in talents such as Mor Talla Ndiaye, Ifeanyi Ndukwe, Samuel Martinez and Luca Bruggemans.

Ward also negotiated contracts for Erik Farkas and Joshua Abe, tying down some of Liverpool's brightest young talents for the long term. Now he has his eye on Morocco, and specifically on Abdellah Ouazane. Some are already calling him "Ngumoha's successor", not only because of his ability but because he shares the same dream and the same passion.

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According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are serious about signing the Moroccan, who is only 17. Young as he is, he's already a Morocco international and a regular starter for Ajax, a sign of how much faith there is in the teenager's talent.

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Ouazane's numbers at Ajax are remarkable, and they look a lot like Ngumoha's. The Moroccan attacking midfielder contributes 0.83 goals per 90 minutes, attempts more than 8.5 dribbles per 90 minutes and completes 73% of his attempts, according to Wyscout.

Those figures are simply exceptional. Ouazane has the technical skills to rival Ngumoha's and is viewed as an alternative to Florian Wirtz in the playmaker role under Andoni Iraola.

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Better still, Ouazane is a Liverpool fan. Joining the club has been his dream since his childhood in Morocco, where he followed the Reds' matches and dreamed of one day playing at Anfield. He's desperate to get the move done, and that makes negotiations much easier.

Keep a close eye on this one. Picture Ouazane and Ngumoha playing together in the same team, leading a new generation of stars. It's a thrilling idea, and it could mark the start of a new era at Liverpool, one built on young talent from Morocco and all over the world rather than on big-money signings alone.