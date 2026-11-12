Liverpool must pay €100 million for ideal successor to Virgil van Dijk

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Liverpool are considering Luka Vuskovic as a successor to Virgil van Dijk, according to transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany. Brighton & Hove Albion, however, want a huge fee for the centre-back.

Van Dijk turns 36 next summer. The Netherlands captain's Liverpool contract expires at the same time, and it remains unclear whether he will extend it.

Speaking after Liverpool's match against Crystal Palace last week, he addressed his contract situation. The defender remains calm and is waiting patiently to see what happens.

Regardless of whether Van Dijk extends his contract, Liverpool are already working behind the scenes to find a worthy successor. They see Brighton defender Vuskovic as the ideal candidate.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur signed the Croatian from Hajduk Split for €11 million in 2025 and loaned him straight to Hamburger SV.

Related Topics

Next matches LIV Premier League 11:30 MUN

In Germany, he became a key player, making 28 Bundesliga appearances and scoring six goals for the club.

Spurs sold him straight to Brighton on his return to England. Brighton paid €54 million for him and gave him a contract until mid-2031.

Advertisement

With that long contract in place, Brighton can demand whatever they want for the exceptional talent. According to Plettenberg, his price tag is already above €100 million.