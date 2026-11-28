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English club Liverpool are stepping up their efforts to strengthen at left-back during the upcoming winter transfer window.

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According to the newspaper Sport, Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde is one of the players Anfield officials admire most.

Liverpool's sporting chiefs aren't fully convinced by their current left-backs, and they see the Catalan as an intriguing opportunity in the market.

This is no longer just wishful thinking. Liverpool have already made concrete moves, with Balde's agent Jorge Mendes meeting club officials to discuss the terms of a potential deal.

The Reds are weighing up a formula similar to the Araujo deal: a loan until the end of the season with an option to buy, allowing Liverpool to sign him permanently next summer.

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Now the English club must make a final decision before submitting an official offer to Barcelona. If they give the deal the green light, a bid could land in the coming weeks, perhaps even before the winter window officially opens on 1 January.

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Balde open to leaving

He's had some minutes in Barcelona's most recent Champions League matches, but Balde knows his situation at the club has changed. He's open to a fresh challenge elsewhere.

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A move to one of the Premier League's big clubs appeals to the player, who still has plenty of room to develop given his age and ability.

Mendes is exploring several scenarios for his client's future. The Liverpool option is gaining traction.

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Balde's pace, his ability to carry the ball forward and his attacking output fit the profile of full-back the Anfield club are looking for.

Barcelona's condition

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Barcelona aren't closing the door on negotiating the departure of one of their academy graduates, but they're tying any move to strengthening their defence.

The Catalan club's sporting management want to sign a centre-back, ideally a left-footed one, to give coach Hansi Flick more options.

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Barca don't want to weaken their squad mid-season and will only sanction Balde's exit if they find a suitable replacement in the market. The financial terms of the deal and the conditions of any option to buy Liverpool propose will also prove decisive.

Either way, English interest is growing. With Mendes directly involved in the talks and Balde warming to the idea of leaving, the coming weeks could settle the Catalan full-back's future.