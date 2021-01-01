Live Blog

Odisha FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC LIVE: Ogbeche equalizes for the Islanders

Bartholomew Ogbeche (13') scores the equalizer for the Islanders from a set-piece

Updated
Bartholomew Ogbeche, Odisha vs Mumbai City
ISL

28' - Corner for Mumbai City FC

2021-02-24T14:29:23Z

Bipin Singh delivers the corner from the right as Ogbeche heads it but it is a little too high for him as he fails to hit it with precision

20' - Bipin fails to close in

2021-02-24T14:21:40Z

Le Fondre lays a delicious ball from the right to Bipin, in space, but he just fails to get his boot to it near the far corner

14' - Ogbeche equalises for Mumbai City FC

2021-02-24T14:15:34Z

Jahouh delivers an inch-perfect delivery inside the box as Ogbeche meets it with a brilliant header to find the back of the net

9' - GOAL!

2021-02-24T14:10:55Z

Diego Mauricio puts Odisha FC in the front from the spot. Amrinder Singh dived at the right side but a bit too late as he looks back to see the ball hitting the back of the net

8' - Penalty for Odisha FC

2021-02-24T14:10:07Z

Jahouh brings Jerry down inside the box as a brilliant ball is played to the latter by Ogbeche from the right flank

2' - Bodo chases a through ball

2021-02-24T14:03:45Z

A brilliant through ball is played to Bodo on the left flank as he gives it a chase but Jahouh reaches there first and clears it off with a sliding challenge 

Kick-off

2021-02-24T14:02:10Z

Mumbai City FC get the ball rolling

Mumbai City FC XI

2021-02-24T13:10:20Z

Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Odisha FC XI

2021-02-24T13:09:59Z

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Jacob Tratt, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor (C), Rakesh Pradhan, Paul Ramfangzauva, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Baoringdao Bodo, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC

2021-02-24T13:08:40Z

Hello and welcome the live text commentary of the ISL 2020-21 match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC