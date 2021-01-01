Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Chelsea vs Fulham, Real Madrid vs Osasuna & more

Join us for coverage of the biggest games across Europe on a busy Saturday of match action

Updated
Sergio Aguero Man City 2020-21
Pep shuffling the pack

2021-05-01T10:39:51Z

Seems with a 10-point lead at the top of the table, Pep has his eyes trained on PSG next week as he’s made a host of changes. Even with star names like De Bruyne rested, he can call on the likes of Aguero, Jesus and Raheem Sterling. Not a bad problem to have

Palace starting XI

2021-05-01T10:35:47Z

Guaita, Dann, Ward, Kouyate, Riedewald, Eze, Milivojevic, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke, Mitchell

City Starting XI

2021-05-01T10:34:07Z

Ederson, Cancelo, Mendy, Ake, Laporte, Fernandinho, Rodrigo, Torres, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus

KDB benched, Aguero starts

2021-05-01T10:31:44Z

Kevin De Bruyne is on the bench for City, with Sergio Ageuro leading the line against the Eagles.

Title in sight for City

2021-05-01T10:20:18Z

Pep Guardiola's City are edging closer to the title. It could be secured this weekend, if they beat Crystal Palace and Manchester United slip to defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

But it's not all about the Premier League for City, as they have the second leg of a Champions League semi-final with PSG next week to distract them. 

First-world football problems, eh.

Which games are on today? 📅

2021-05-01T10:15:12Z

We've action from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 & more on this busy Saturday!

Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.

⚽️  12:30pm - Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

⚽️  3:15pm - Elche vs Atletico Madrid

⚽️  4pm - PSG vs Lens

⚽️  5pm - Crotone vs Inter

⚽️  5:30pm - Chelsea vs Fulham

⚽️  8pm - Real Madrid vs Osasuna

All times BST

