Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea & Real Madrid in action, Man City host Tottenham & more

West Ham v Newcastle

So, Kurt Zouma is back after he was ruled out through illness at short notice last time out for the Hammers, amid the continued fallout of his pet abuse.

But as he makes his return, Allan Saint-Maximin is out for the Magpies, reportedly through injury.

In thee wake of Kieran Trippier's potentially season-ending foot operation, it's a blow Eddie Howe does not need.