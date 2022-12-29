Belgium outfit KRC Genk have completed the signing of Nigeria forward Yira Sor from Slavia Prague. A statement on the club's official website confirmed the arrival of the 22-year-old star.

"KRC Genk signed an agreement with Yira Sor until 2027 and thus takes over from Slavia Prague. The 22-year-old Nigerian can handle all offensive positions and he also proved that at the European level. In the 21-22 season, he scored six goals in six European games, including a goal against Feyenoord in the Conference League quarter-finals.

"The combination of his speed and technique makes him a scourge for any defense and his dynamic style of play gives our squad, even more, attacking options.

"Welcome, Yira, and good luck at KRC Genk!"