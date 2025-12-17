This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premiership
team-logoDundee United
Tannadice Park
team-logoCeltic
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Dundee United vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Dundee United and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dundee United faces Celtic in the Scottish Premiership match at Tannadice Park on Wednesday.  

Dundee are winless in their last five games and lie eighth in the standings. Celtic haven't fared much better, having lost their last three games in a row. 

USAParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN Sports

Dundee United vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership
Tannadice Park

Team news & squads

Dundee United vs Celtic Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Goodwin

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • W. Nancy

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Dundee United team news

Dundee United will be forced to cope without several first-team options, as Dario Naamo, Isaac Pappoe, Panutche Camara and Yevhenii Kucherenko all remain sidelined with injuries.

Celtic team news

Celtic also arrive depleted, with Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi all ruled out through fitness problems.

Sebastian Tounekti is unavailable as he is away on international duty with Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Form

DUU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CEL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

DUU

Last 5 matches

CEL

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

0

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

