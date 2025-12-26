How to watch today's Angola vs Zimbabwe AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Angola vs Zimbabwe live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Angola vs Zimbabwe kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. B Stade de Marrakech

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Angola Latest News

Angola can call upon a varied attacking unit, with Mabululu, M’Bala Nzola and Zito Luvumbo all offering the ability to influence games in decisive moments. Hugo Marques is set to take his place in goal.

Show scored their only goal in the opening day defeat to South Africa.

Zimbabwe Latest News

Zimbabwe’s squad includes familiar names such as former Everton defender Brendan Galloway and midfielder Knowledge Musona, who remains their main source of goals.

The Warriors will, however, be without Marshall Munetsi through injury.

